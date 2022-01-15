China Stands Ready to Support Iran in Fighting COVID-19 Epidemic - Foreign Minister

China will continue to help Iran fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including by supplying vaccines to the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) China will continue to help Iran fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including by supplying vaccines to the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China will continue to make every effort to ensure the supply of vaccines to Iran and help Tehran gain the final victory over the epidemic," Wang Yi said during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianon on Friday.

The foreign ministers of China and Iran held a meeting on Friday in the Chinese city of Wuxi in the eastern province of Jiangsu, during which, among other things, they agreed on to start implementing a strategic agreement for 25 years.

Wang also noted that China is ready to strengthen exchanges with Iran, expand cooperation in various fields, and take the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran has confirmed a total of approximately 6.2 million infections and administered over 122 million vaccine doses, of which 1.35 million doses were delivered by China.