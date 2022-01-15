UrduPoint.com

China Stands Ready To Support Iran In Fighting COVID-19 Epidemic - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

China Stands Ready to Support Iran in Fighting COVID-19 Epidemic - Foreign Minister

China will continue to help Iran fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including by supplying vaccines to the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) China will continue to help Iran fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including by supplying vaccines to the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China will continue to make every effort to ensure the supply of vaccines to Iran and help Tehran gain the final victory over the epidemic," Wang Yi said during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianon on Friday.

The foreign ministers of China and Iran held a meeting on Friday in the Chinese city of Wuxi in the eastern province of Jiangsu, during which, among other things, they agreed on to start implementing a strategic agreement for 25 years.

Wang also noted that China is ready to strengthen exchanges with Iran, expand cooperation in various fields, and take the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran has confirmed a total of approximately 6.2 million infections and administered over 122 million vaccine doses, of which 1.35 million doses were delivered by China.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuxi Tehran Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt purchases no vehicle for CM's secretar ..

Punjab Govt purchases no vehicle for CM's secretariat since 2018: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 Teenagers injure in firing incident

Teenagers injure in firing incident

2 minutes ago
 Eleven more cases of Omicron detected in KP

Eleven more cases of Omicron detected in KP

2 minutes ago
 Lower House of French Parliament Approves Bill to ..

Lower House of French Parliament Approves Bill to Enact Stricter Vaccine Pass Me ..

2 minutes ago
 China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Po ..

China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministr ..

33 minutes ago
 Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on ..

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on political situation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.