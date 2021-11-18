UrduPoint.com

China Stands Ready To Work With All Parties To Advance High Quality CPEC Development: Zhao Lijian

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

China stands ready to work with all parties to advance high quality CPEC development: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its synergy with other projects in the region aimed at contributing to economic recovery and development of the region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its synergy with other projects in the region aimed at contributing to economic recovery and development of the region.

"China stands ready for work with all parties to advance high quality development of CPEC and its synergy with other projects in the region so as to contribute to economic recovery and development of the region," he said during his regular briefing while commenting on remarks of an Indonesian official.

During his recent visit to University of Sialkot, Indonesia's Minister Counsellor Boy Dharmawan said that ASEAN could connect with global networks like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"We appreciate such remarks by the Indonesian official," Zhao Lijian said in his comments.

The Indonesian diplomat also appreciated the idea of the formation of the Association of Maritime Allies Nations (AMAN) to connect ASEAN with giant projects like CPEC and BRI.

