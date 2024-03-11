- Home
China Stands Ready To Work With Pakistan To Carry Forward Traditional Friendship: Wang Wenbin
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China attaches high importance to promote its relations with Pakistan and stands ready to jointly work to carry forward traditional friendship and advance practical cooperation between the two countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"We send our warm congratulations to Mr. Zardari on assumption as president," Wang Wenbin said in his regular briefing while commenting on oath-taking of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan.
The spokesperson remarked that President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory message to President Zardari on his oath-taking as the 14th President of Pakistan.
He reiterated that China attached high importance to promote its relations with Pakistan and stands ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward traditional friendship, advance practical cooperation in various fields and upgrade China Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.
On March 10, Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), took oath for the second time as the president after securing majority in the presidential elections held on March 9.
APP/asg
