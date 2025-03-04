Open Menu

China Starts Bond Issuance For Local Gov't Debt Replacement Program In 2025: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM

China starts bond issuance for local gov't debt replacement program in 2025: spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) China has started the bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion Yuan (278.79 billion U.S. Dollars) of local government debt this year, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will strengthen oversight over government debt management, in particular the replacement of local governments' hidden debt, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, China's national legislature, at a press conference.

The bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion yuan of such debt last year was already completed, he said

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

9 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

11 hours ago

More Stories From World