China Starts Bond Issuance For Local Gov't Debt Replacement Program In 2025: Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) China has started the bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion Yuan (278.79 billion U.S. Dollars) of local government debt this year, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will strengthen oversight over government debt management, in particular the replacement of local governments' hidden debt, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, China's national legislature, at a press conference.
The bond issuance for the replacement of 2 trillion yuan of such debt last year was already completed, he said
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update5 minutes ago
-
Global Islamic scholars to convene for second 'Building Bridges' conference7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Greek govt to face no-confidence vote over 2023 train tragedy7 hours ago
-
US funding cuts to TB programmes endangering 'millions of lives': WHO8 hours ago
-
US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine8 hours ago
-
SpaceX aims for Thursday Starship test flight8 hours ago
-
England bench Marcus Smith for Italy Six Nations match8 hours ago
-
Kobe, Shanghai take control in Champions League last 168 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan8 hours ago
-
South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores9 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan9 hours ago