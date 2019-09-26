UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Starts Building Support Facility For High-energy Physics Research Project

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

China starts building support facility for high-energy physics research project

The construction of a key facility to support the Southern Advanced Photon Source (SAPS) started Wednesday in Dongguan, southern China's Guangdong Province

China , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The construction of a key facility to support the Southern Advanced Photon Source (SAPS) started Wednesday in Dongguan, southern China's Guangdong Province.

The new facility will serve as a test platform for the research and development of the SAPS, a high-energy physics research project that the Chinese academy of Sciences and the Guangdong Provincial government agreed to build near China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS), the country's first and the world's fourth pulsed spallation neutron source.

The SAPS is a national synchrotron light source research facility. A synchrotron light produces intense pulses of x-rays that allow detailed studies of structures.

Similar to x-rays, neutrons can penetrate substances to gain information about the structure.

Chen Yanwei, deputy director of Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the spallation neutron source and synchrotron light source, both allowing study of molecular structures, have their own special properties and are complementary in scientific research.

The platform will support prospective studies, and the research and development of key equipment, providing a basis for the optimal design of the SAPS, Chen said.

Both synchrotron radiation sources and spallation neutron sources are viewed as ideal "probes" for detecting the structure of the microscopic world, which are widely used in fields like physics, chemical engineering, material science, energy and environment.

The total investment of the SAPS research and test platform is about 587 million Yuan (83 million U.S. Dollars), and the construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

Chen said that in the future, the two major scientific facilities will also provide strong support for the building of an International Technology Innovation Center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Related Topics

World Technology China Dongguan Government Million

Recent Stories

Detail text of demands made to international commu ..

12 minutes ago

AJK President urges OIC and international communit ..

12 minutes ago

Op-Ed: UAE Mission 1 a revered milestone in nation ..

20 minutes ago

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

27 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on Qandeel Baloch's murder ..

17 seconds ago

10 kanals state land retrieved in Sialkot

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.