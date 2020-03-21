UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Starts Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:33 PM

China Starts Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

China has started clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of newly developed vaccines for the coronavirus disease, media reported on Saturday, adding that more than 100 volunteers are participating in the testing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) China has started clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of newly developed vaccines for the coronavirus disease, media reported on Saturday, adding that more than 100 volunteers are participating in the testing.

According to the 21 Shiji Jingji Baodao newspaper, 108 volunteers were divided into three groups of 36 persons each. The first group will receive a low dose of the developed vaccine, the second group will get a medium dose and the last group a high dose. The trials started on March 16 and will continue until the end of December.

The first phase of trials had already begun, and the vaccine had been administered to a number of volunteers, the media said. After getting the vaccine, the participants will be quarantined for 14 days and placed under constant medical supervision.

Upon lifting the quarantine, they will be regularly examined for six months to detect any side effects and see whether specific antibodies against the virus' spike protein are formed in volunteers' bodies.

On Monday, the US National Institutes of Health also announced the start of a clinical trial for a vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute. According to a press release, 45 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 55 years will be recruited for the trial.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 280,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,800 fatalities.

Related Topics

World China Washington March December Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fun animated characters to promote Arabic language ..

5 minutes ago

China Sends 1 Million Face Masks to Greece Amid CO ..

2 minutes ago

Racism another threat in the offing

44 minutes ago

Finland Reports on First Coronavirus-Related Death ..

2 minutes ago

Rumors of lockdown have no reality: Dr Moeed

2 minutes ago

Truck driver killed, conductor injured in Faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.