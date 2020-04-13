China Starts Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine, Needs Over Year to Finish - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The coronavirus infection vaccine currently being developed by China is just entering the first phase of the clinical trials, and it will probably take more than a year to finish it, Wang Kaili, a member of the delegation of Chinese medical experts and head of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry sent a group of experts to Russia to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the Chinese Embassy in Russia, the delegation arrived in Moscow on Saturday.

"The vaccine being developed by China is now only entering the first phase of clinical trials, its research and development requires an integrated cycle on a very good research base; for example, domestic [Chinese] experts who are developing the vaccine now have experience in developing coronavirus vaccines, which will probably take more than a year," Wang said.

After successful development, large-scale human trials will be required to ensure the protective properties of the vaccine, its safety, the necessary dose, vaccination procedure, duration of action, and so on, he said.

"I believe that China's researchers will be able to develop the most effective vaccine from the new coronavirus infection as soon as possible," he added.

According to earlier media reports, Chinese authorities approved the first and second phases of clinical trials of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine. This is the second vaccine developed by Chinese experts against the new type of coronavirus to receive permission for clinical trials. Research on this vaccine has already been approved by the ethics committee.

The first vaccine approved for trials was developed by a research team led by Academician Chen Wei of the academy of Military Medical Sciences. The Chen Wei group arrived in Wuhan on January 26 and began developing a vaccine that could be effective against COVID-19. They developed a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 based on a recombinant adenoviral vector.

Clinical trials of the first vaccine developed in China began in mid-March, with 108 volunteers taking part in them. They were split into 3 groups of 36 people each. The first group of volunteers will be given a low dose of the vaccine developed in China, the second medium, and the third high. Clinical trials will take place from March 16 to December 31, 2020.