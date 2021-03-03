UrduPoint.com
China Starts Construction Of National Technology Innovation Hub

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:24 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has kicked off the construction of the national technology innovation hub and issued a regulation pertaining to the construction.

The innovation hub will focus on the research and development of key technologies to promote the industrialization of major research outcomes, according to the regulation.

In line with the national development strategy for major regions, the hub will promote collaborative innovation and forge cooperation across regions and fields, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, it will also provide services for technological innovation and research results transformation to enterprises, especially small and medium-sized sci-tech enterprises, aiming to improve the innovation ability and core competitiveness of key industries in the country, the ministry added.

