China Starts Drilling Country's First 32,800-Foot Scientific Well - Reports

Published May 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China has started drilling a well of over 10,000 meters (32,800 feet) deep for scientific exploration in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in northwestern China part of the country, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The drilling started at 11:46 local time (03:46 GMT) on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin, in the northwestern part of the region, according to the report. 

The project marks an epic milestone in China's deep-Earth exploration, the news outlet said.

