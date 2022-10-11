UrduPoint.com

China Starts Treating Cancer Using Accelerator Neutron Source Created In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China Starts Treating Cancer Using Accelerator Neutron Source Created in Russia

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) China has started treating cancer under the new methodology based on an accelerator neutron source created at Russia's Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics (BINP SB RAS), with Moscow scheduled to launch the use of a similar technology in 2025.

In August, the Russian institute announced plans to develop and produce the accelerator neutron source for trials of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT). Specialists plan to deliver the source to Russia's Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology by late 2024. The launch of the technology's use is scheduled for early 2025.

"In the city of Xiamen (China), the first patient (the first in the clinic and the first in China) underwent the boron neutron capture therapy using the accelerator source of epithermal neutrons created jointly by the BINP SB RAS and (US biotechnology company) TAE Life Sciences. The energy of the proton beam is 2.3 MeV, the current reaches 8 mA, exposure time is 45 minutes," the institute said in Telegram.

The accelerator neutron source will represent an upgraded version of the BNCT unit delivered previously to China.

According to INP SB RAS head Pavel Logachev, specialists working on the accelerator for Russia's oncology center are using the experience gained during the production of the unit for the Chinese clinic. Though the two accelerators will be similar, the Russian version will reduce the likelihood of failures and increase the productivity of the method, according to Logachev.

In June 2020, two Japanese centers equipped with accelerator neutron sources launched clinical therapy of cancerous tumors using the BNCT method. To date, four more BNCT clinics have been built across the world, including in China's Xiamen.

BNCT is a method of selective destruction of malignant tumor cells. It provides for the accumulation of boron-10 isotope in a cell and its subsequent irradiation with a neutron beam. Boron absorbs neutrons, after which a nuclear reaction takes place in the cell with a large release of energy. The process results in the death of the cancer cell.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow Russia China Nuclear Company Xiamen June August 2020 Cancer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.