China State Council Premier to Focus on Development of Partnership With Russia - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China's State Council Premier Li Qiang will pay special attention to the development of partnership with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will continue to prioritize the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia.

He will also pay special attention to establishing close working contacts with you," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

The Chinese leader also urged to continue the tradition of regular bilateral meetings of the heads of government.