China Statements 'More Positive' As Trade Talks With US Resume - Kudlow

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

China Statements 'More Positive' as Trade Talks With US Resume - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States has been encouraged by China's positive remarks and actions ahead of the trade talks that resumed between the two countries on Monday and is hopeful a trade deal can be reached, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview.

"Recently some of the statements coming out of Beijing have been more and more positive," Kudlow told Fox news. "They'd been in the market, buying some agriculture commodities from the United States - beans, pork and wheat and other things. That's a good sign."

The US-China talks resumed after breaking down in May upon Washington's refusal to accept Beijing's revision of a draft of a deal that removed references to changes in Chinese law.

The United States has also accused China of backtracking on commitments on digital trade issues, including US access to cloud computing services in China.

This week's talks begin with deputy-level meetings on Monday and Tuesday and will be followed by a meeting of principals on Thursday and Friday.

"The mood, the psychology seems to be a little better," Kudlow said. "So let's see what they come up with. We are open to looking at whatever they have for us."

Kudlow added that President Donald Trump has indicated his desire to reach a deal with China, but the deal has to be right for the United States.

The trade war between the two countries has dragged on more than a year, prompted by multi-billion Dollar tit-for-tat tariffs that have also affected the global economy.

