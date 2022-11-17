China Stealing More US Personal, Business Data Than All Nations Combined - FBI Director

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 10:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) China has stolen more data on US citizens and businesses than all other nations combined, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"China's vast hacking program is the world's largest by a mile and they've stolen more of Americans' personal and business data than every other nation combined," Wray told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The hearing is focusing on worldwide cyber threats to the United States after a report concluded that the US government is failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists.

The FBI director noted in his testimony that China's activities present some of the most significant cyber threats to the United States.

Wray said the FBI has been increasing its efforts in the area of cyber investigations, which are growing not only in scale but also in complexity.

"Protecting the American people from terrorist attack remains the FBI's number one priority," Wray added.

