China steps up disease control in schools

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) China has stepped up efforts to strengthen the prevention and control of diseases in schools during the winter season, according to the Ministry of Education.

A notice recently issued by the ministry requires education authorities and schools nationwide to strengthen epidemic surveillance and enhance the awareness of daily protection and health monitoring among faculties and students.

The notice calls for prioritizing students' health and stresses the need to waive assignment requirements when they are ill.

It also urges efforts to improve response plans and ensure a smooth transition between online and offline teaching.

Education authorities and schools have been asked to promote awareness regarding seasonal infectious diseases among teachers and students and coordinate with relevant departments to advance vaccination programs among children and teenagers.