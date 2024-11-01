Open Menu

China Steps Up Precautionary Measures Against Typhoon Kong-rey

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chinese authorities have stepped up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey, with strong winds, heavy rain and flood risks forecast in coastal regions.

The Ministry of Water Resources held a special consultation meeting on Friday to analyze and assess the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey and further deploy flood-control measures for small and medium-sized rivers, flash floods and urban waterlogging.

The ministry maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in the provincial-level regions of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Fujian as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches.

The ministry has sent two work teams to provide on-site assistance and guidance for flood-control efforts.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) renewed a blue alert for Kong-rey on Friday evening, forecasting strong gales in coastal regions, including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Taiwan, from Friday evening through Saturday.

Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in southeastern Taiwan's Taitung at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the local meteorological agency.

The typhoon reached the northwestern part of the East China Sea about 25 km south of Zhujiajian Island in Zhejiang Province, and was forecast to move east and then north at an estimated speed of 45 km per hour, the NMC said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water China Orange Alert Shanghai Taitung From P

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

2 hours ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

2 hours ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

18 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

18 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

18 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

18 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From World