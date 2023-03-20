China Sticks to Objective, Unbiased Position on Ukrainian Crisis - Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China has an objective and unbiased position on the Ukrainian crisis, trying to promote peace negotiations between the parties involved, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"A total escalation of the Ukrainian crisis has been witnessed since the start of the last year. China has an objective and unbiased stance based on what is actually happening, and it is making active efforts to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks," Xi said ahead of his visit to Russia.

China's vision of the Ukrainian settlement is also based on the principles that take into account the interests of the international community, according to the president.

"It involves the necessity to follow goals and principles of the UN Charter, respect reasonable security concerns of all countries, support all the efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and ensure stability of supply chains," China's president stated, adding that "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," a 12-point position paper released by Beijing last month, was conducive to the promotion of successful peace resolution of the year-long conflict.

Xi's article in full is available in the Russian language at www.ria.ru.