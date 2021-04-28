China Still on Hook for Trade Commitments Made During Trump Era - US Trade Representative

The Biden administration in evaluating China's adherence to the trade commitments it made with the previous Trump administration and those commitments will be a priority for the Biden administration to ascertain how it will move forward in its relations with Beijing, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Biden administration in evaluating China's adherence to the trade commitments it made with the previous Trump administration and those commitments will be a priority for the Biden administration to ascertain how it will move forward in its relations with Beijing, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of examining performance and are scrutinizing all the aspects of what they have done and what they have yet to do and what they have not done at the levels that they promised," Tai said. "These promises and China's ability to keep them ... will be a priority for us as we examine our options for engagement with China and all of our enforcement options."

China agreed in January of last year to buy at least $200 billion more in US goods and services over two years - in 2020 and 2021 - on top of its purchases in 2017.

The so-called "Phase One" deal was struck by former president Donald Trump after a tariffs fight that started between the two countries in 2018.

In the first year of the arrangement, China imported about $100 billion of US goods - only 58 percent of the actual targeted volume of $173.1 billion for 2020, according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

President Joe Biden has had a rocky start in his relationship with China, with officials from the two countries openly bickering before the media at a meeting in Alaska hosted by US State Secretary Anthony Blinken last month.

While Biden has undone most of Trump's executive orders on immigration, climate and other matters, he has left intact the tariffs on China, indicating that his administration would likely use them in the future to pressure Beijing into making concessions on trade and other issues.