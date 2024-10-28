China Strengthens Standard Chinese Handwriting Education
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) China's Ministry of Education has announced a new initiative to promote further the teaching of standard Chinese handwriting in Primary and secondary schools.
The move is part of broader efforts to promote standard spoken and written Chinese while preserving and developing fine traditional Chinese culture.
The ministry released an online notice on Friday outlining key objectives for handwriting education. These include teaching students proper writing and pen-holding postures and helping them understand the cultural and historical significance of Chinese characters.
The notice sets out eight specific tasks and measures, such as encouraging good writing habits to help prevent spinal curvature and poor vision among students.
It emphasizes improving students' handwriting skills by teaching them to write in regular script and semi-cursive regular script and enhancing both the quality and speed of their writing.
The notice suggests a more integrated approach using both in-class and extracurricular activities to reinforce handwriting education.
One notable aspect of the initiative is incorporating digital technology, with the ministry calling for exploring new, tech-driven methods to support handwriting education.
The initiative responds to growing concerns over handwriting standards among students. Common issues include improper writing posture, incorrect stroke order, and a general weakening of handwriting abilities due to the increasing reliance on digital devices.
To address these challenges, local education authorities are being asked to create long-term strategies and offer support through policy, funding and projects.
This renewed focus on handwriting echoes China's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while ensuring that students maintain essential skills in an increasingly digital world.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Weather radar data reveals new insights into migration patterns of Australian birds6 minutes ago
-
Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative6 minutes ago
-
Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..16 minutes ago
-
Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje16 minutes ago
-
China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia16 minutes ago
-
Record-Breaking night at Saudi Falcon Auction25 minutes ago
-
Ancestry fuels 'special relationship' with US in northeast England25 minutes ago
-
After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?26 minutes ago
-
Climate change-worsened floods wreak havoc in Africa36 minutes ago
-
15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies36 minutes ago
-
Burundi's Vice President Arrives in Riyadh for FII846 minutes ago