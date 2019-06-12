China strengthens technological cooperation with central Asian countries

China's technological cooperation with central Asian countries including Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has yielded fruitful results, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :China's technological cooperation with central Asian countries including Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has yielded fruitful results, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

CAS Research Center for Ecology and Environment of Central Asia has cooperated with local governments in Kyrgyzstan to conduct demonstration projects in improving drinking water safety. They introduced new water purification equipment to tackle excessive heavy metals and microorganisms in drinking water, benefiting local residents.

Researchers from both China and Tajikistan have jointly conducted remote sensing monitoring of lakes.

They also stepped up cooperation in glacier survey, hydrology and water resources utilization, biodiversity and ecosystem change, disaster warning and the application of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the CAS has launched the Alliance of International Science Organization (ANSO), a platform for countries along the Belt and Road to carry out scientific and technological cooperation, meet challenges and promote mutual understanding among the people.

The CAS has provided over 1.8 billion Yuan (about 260 million U.S. Dollars) for construction of science and technology projects in association with the BRI since 2013.