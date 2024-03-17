Open Menu

China Stresses All Of Xizang Territorially Inherent

Published March 17, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Chinese Ministry of National Defense said that the southern part of Xizang (Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, stressing that China "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India.

Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks in response to India's claims of enhancing its military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in "Arunachal Pradesh" and its new deployment of 10,000 soldiers at the China-India border, China Military Online reported on Sunday.

The spokesman said that the current border situation is generally stable, with effective diplomatic and military communication between the two sides on border issues of common concern.

"Indian side's actions contradict the efforts made by both sides to ease border situations and are not conducive to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said.

He urged India to stop actions that complicate the border issue and to earnestly maintain peace and stability in the border area.

Zhang stressed that the Chinese military remains highly alert in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

