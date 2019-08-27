China stresses dialogue, consultation to resolve Iranian nuclear issue

While commenting on G7 statement on Iran nuclear program, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Tuesday emphasized that confrontation was not a solution of Iran's nuclear issue and dialogue and consultation were the right way

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : While commenting on G7 statement on Iran nuclear program, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Tuesday emphasized that confrontation was not a solution of Iran's nuclear issue and dialogue and consultation were the right way.

"We have seen relevant reports and we have also noticed the latest statements made by the relevant parties on the dialogue," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding a statement issued during G7 summit in which it vowed to ensure Iran nuclear program 'remains peaceful'.

He remarked that China had consistently emphasized that confrontation was not a solution, and dialogue and consultation are the right way.

"On the Iranian nuclear issue, China has always advocated easing the current tension through dialogue and communication, and has also made great efforts to save the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.

Drawing attention towards State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif held here yesterday, he said during the talks, the Chinese foreign minister said that on the Iranian nuclear issue, China supported all efforts to safeguard the comprehensive agreement and understood the legitimate demands put forward by the Iranian side.

"Wang Yi believes that the Iranian side should continue to perform a comprehensive agreement and should receive a reasonable return," he added "China will continue to work with all parties to maintain and implement a comprehensive agreement, to promote a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, and to continue to play a constructive role in alleviating tensions in the Gulf region," he added.