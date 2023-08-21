Open Menu

China Stresses More Financial Support For Real Economy, Defusing Debt Risks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 05:38 PM

China stresses more financial support for real economy, defusing debt risks

China's financial authorities have stressed efforts to enhance financial support for the real economy, as well as to prevent and defuse local-government debt risks

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):China's financial authorities have stressed efforts to enhance financial support for the real economy, as well as to prevent and defuse local-government debt risks.

Financial support for the real economy should be strong in intensity, steady in pace, sound in structure and sustainable in prices, the People's Bank of China said in a statement released Sunday after a joint meeting with the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The country's economic recovery has been a wave-like development and a tortuous process, according to the statement, which urged efforts to push for the continuous improvement of economic performance, endogenous driving force and social expectations, and continuously defusing risks and hidden dangers.

The country vowed to strengthen credit support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as sectors such as green development, technological innovation and manufacturing, the renewal of urban villages and the construction of public infrastructure that can be used both in everyday life and emergencies.

It also pledged to make the financial support for the real economy more sustainable, and ensure that the financial sector plays a positive role in boosting consumption, stabilizing investment and expanding domestic demand.

At the meeting, financial authorities pledged efforts to enrich policy tools and measures for preventing and defusing debt risks, while intensifying the mechanisms for risk monitoring, assessment, prevention and control, and pushing forward the risk management work in key regions to firmly protect the bottom line of no systemic risks.

Related Topics

China Bank Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Flood in Sutlej River: 100 pc evacuation of popula ..

Flood in Sutlej River: 100 pc evacuation of population from affected areas order ..

15 minutes ago
 Awareness session held on "Women Social Entreprene ..

Awareness session held on "Women Social Entrepreneurship held " Isra University

11 minutes ago
 88 vehicles fined over no parking

88 vehicles fined over no parking

12 minutes ago
 15-year old dispute over chromite mine settled

15-year old dispute over chromite mine settled

12 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 safely recovers citizen from 40 feet d ..

Rescue-1122 safely recovers citizen from 40 feet deep well

12 minutes ago
 JUI Delegation calls on CM Domki

JUI Delegation calls on CM Domki

12 minutes ago
Traffic police educates citizens on road safety

Traffic police educates citizens on road safety

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Baseball Association felicitates Junaid Ali ..

Sindh Baseball Association felicitates Junaid Ali Shah as Caretaker Sports Minis ..

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Russia relations termed crucial for global sta ..

Pak-Russia relations termed crucial for global stability

14 minutes ago
 Alhamra executive director removed

Alhamra executive director removed

12 minutes ago
 Brahvi Academy's head calls on BTTN's official

Brahvi Academy's head calls on BTTN's official

12 minutes ago
 SMEDA to develop separate Credit Risk Assessment S ..

SMEDA to develop separate Credit Risk Assessment System

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World