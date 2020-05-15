(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Commenting on US President's Donald Trump's threats to cut off bilateral relations with China completely, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stressed that both countries need to step up cooperation to fight the global pandemic of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a regular press briefing on Friday.

"Currently, China and the United States need to step up their cooperation on fighting the epidemic, try their best to beat the epidemic, save lives and restore the economy and production. But this also requires the US side to work with China towards the same direction," Zhao said, when asked to comment on Trump's latest threats.

During an interview with Fox news on Thursday, Trump threatened that he could cut off the relationship with China completely amid the bilateral dispute over Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that maintaining the stable development of China-US relations "fits the core interests of people of both countries and is also beneficial to maintaining the peace and stability in the world."

Bilateral relations between China and the Unite States soured quickly amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, after the Trump administration tried to blame Beijing for failing to contain the deadly new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading to other countries in the early stages of the outbreak.