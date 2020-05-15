UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Stresses On Cooperation In Response To Trump's Threats To Cut Off Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

China Stresses on Cooperation in Response to Trump's Threats to Cut Off Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Commenting on US President's Donald Trump's threats to cut off bilateral relations with China completely, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stressed that both countries need to step up cooperation to fight the global pandemic of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a regular press briefing on Friday.

"Currently, China and the United States need to step up their cooperation on fighting the epidemic, try their best to beat the epidemic, save lives and restore the economy and production. But this also requires the US side to work with China towards the same direction," Zhao said, when asked to comment on Trump's latest threats.

During an interview with Fox news on Thursday, Trump threatened that he could cut off the relationship with China completely amid the bilateral dispute over Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that maintaining the stable development of China-US relations "fits the core interests of people of both countries and is also beneficial to maintaining the peace and stability in the world."

Bilateral relations between China and the Unite States soured quickly amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, after the Trump administration tried to blame Beijing for failing to contain the deadly new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading to other countries in the early stages of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Threatened Trump Beijing Same United States Turkish Lira From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

38 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

53 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

39 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

39 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

39 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.