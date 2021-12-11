UrduPoint.com

China Stresses Policy Support To Safeguard People's Well-being In 2022

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:52 PM

China stresses policy support to safeguard people's well-being in 2022

China will make sure its social policies well safeguard people's well-being, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China will make sure its social policies well safeguard people's well-being, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting.

The country will promote both the economic development and the well-being of its people and make basic public services more available, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference which concluded Friday in Beijing.

Efforts will be made to boost the employment of young people, including college graduates, and optimize flexible employment and social security policies.

China will also enhance the national unified management for basic old-age insurance, and further the implementation of the new childbirth policies amid efforts to deal with an ageing population.

Related Topics

China Young Beijing Employment

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Duaij Al Saba ..

11 minutes ago
 Vietnam to resume int'l commercial flights from Ja ..

Vietnam to resume int'l commercial flights from January 2022

4 minutes ago
 Woman dies, man hurts in road mishap

Woman dies, man hurts in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Man killed over minor dispute:

Man killed over minor dispute:

4 minutes ago
 Test cricketer Sajid Khan warmly received on arriv ..

Test cricketer Sajid Khan warmly received on arrival at Malik Cricket Academy

4 minutes ago
 Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.