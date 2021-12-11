China will make sure its social policies well safeguard people's well-being, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China will make sure its social policies well safeguard people's well-being, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting.

The country will promote both the economic development and the well-being of its people and make basic public services more available, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference which concluded Friday in Beijing.

Efforts will be made to boost the employment of young people, including college graduates, and optimize flexible employment and social security policies.

China will also enhance the national unified management for basic old-age insurance, and further the implementation of the new childbirth policies amid efforts to deal with an ageing population.