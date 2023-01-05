China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A State Council office leading the country's work on the protection of minors has ordered local agencies to visit local children suffering from difficulties during the upcoming winter break and Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A State Council office leading the country's work on the protection of minors has ordered local agencies to visit local children suffering from difficulties during the upcoming winter break and Spring Festival holiday.

Through the visits, local authorities will learn about the conditions of these children, including the guardianship or care services they are receiving, their health and their whereabouts during the winter break and the Spring Festival holiday, as well as the difficulties they are facing, according to a circular from the office.

In response to the actual difficulties that the children are faced with, local authorities will ensure that the children in difficult situations can receive care services at the earliest possible time, noted the circular.

Children suffering from difficulties, including orphans and de facto unattended children, must be subject to support available under the price subsidy coordinating mechanism, according to the office.

The office said that local civil affairs departments should provide temporary guardianship, according to the law, to minors whose parents or other guardians are unable to fulfill their responsibilities as guardians or caretakers due to emergencies.