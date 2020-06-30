China strongly concerned over Indian move of blocking 59 Chinese Apps: Zhao Lijian

China on Tuesday said it was strongly concerned over Indian decision to block of apps with Chinese links and called upon Indian government to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of the international investors including the Chinese ones

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday said it was strongly concerned over Indian decision to block of apps with Chinese links and called upon Indian government to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of the international investors including the Chinese ones.

China is strongly concerned about the relevant notice issued by the Indian side. We are checking on and verifying the situation,Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while reacting to banning of 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular Tik Tok and UC Browser by the Indian government in wake of recent border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley.

The spokesperson stressed that Chinese government always asked Chinese businesses to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries.

And Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of the international investors including Chinese ones,he added.

He said the practical cooperation between China and India was actually mutually beneficial and win-win, adding, Such pattern has been artificially undermined. It is not in interest of the Indian side. The list of apps that have been blocked by India Information Technology Ministry also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commercee platforms Club Factory and Shein.

Indian government claimed that it had taken action to ban several dozen Chinese apps in the country citing national security reasons.