China Strongly Condemns Burning Of Quran - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 08:19 PM

China strongly condemns the burning of the Quran and stands against all forms of Islamophobia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) China strongly condemns the burning of the Quran and stands against all forms of Islamophobia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On July 12, the UN Human Rights Council adopted the resolution entitled "Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence" in a 28-12 vote with 7 abstentions. The resolution condemned any advocacy and manifestation of religious hatred, including the recent public acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

"China ... expresses its strong condemnation over the burning of the Quran that happened once again in relevant country," Wang told a press conference.

He added that China had always opposed any form of Islamophobia, and that different civilizations should respect, tolerate and learn from each other.

"The so-called 'freedom of speech' is not a reason for stoking conflicts and antagonism between civilizations.

All religious beliefs and feelings need to be respected," the spokesperson added.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

The desecration and burning of the Quran was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

