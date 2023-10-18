China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shocked at the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip which caused heavy casualties, China strongly condemns the attack, mourns for the victims and expresses sympathy for the injured, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Shocked at the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip which caused heavy casualties, China strongly condemns the attack, mourns for the victims and expresses sympathy for the injured, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China calls for an immediate ceasefire as well as maximum efforts to protect civilians and avoid a humanitarian disaster, added the spokesperson.

According to reports, the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip was attacked on the evening of October 17. The incident killed at least 500 people.

APP/asg