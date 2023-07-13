China strongly condemns premeditated acts of desecration of Quran: Wang Wenbin

China supported the urgent debate held at the United Nations Human Rights Council over public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Quran and strongly condemned such acts that happened once again in the relevant country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) : China supported the urgent debate held at the United Nations Human Rights Council over public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Quran and strongly condemned such acts that happened once again in the relevant country.

China supports holding this urgent debate and expresses its strong condemnation over the burning of the Holy Quran that happened once again in the relevant country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on Thursday.

He said that China advocated mutual respect, inclusiveness and mutual learning between civilizations and firmly opposes all forms of Islamophobia.

The so-called freedom of speech is not a reason for stoking conflicts and antagonism between civilizations. All religious beliefs and feelings need to be respected, he added.

Wang Wenbin said that China will work with the international community to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, safeguard the world diversity of civilizations and together advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

From July 11 to 12, the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council held an urgent debate on acts of burning the Holy Quran in relevant countries and passed a draft resolution proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with a vote of 28 in favour, 12 against and 7 abstentions.

The resolution condemns the recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, decides to hold a topic discussion and an interactive dialogue at the 54th and 55th sessions of the UN Human Rights Council respectively and requests the High Commissioner to present an oral update on the root causes of religious hatred.