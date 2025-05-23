Open Menu

China Strongly Condemns School Bus Attack In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

China strongly condemns school bus attack in Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) China firmly condemned a school bus attack in Pakistan and strongly opposes terrorism in all forms, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing.

China noted relevant reports and strongly condemns the attack on a school bus.

"We deeply mourn for the lives lost, and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured", she said during her press briefing.

China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining social stability and keeping its people safe.

APP/asg

