China strongly condemns terrorist attack at GPA complex

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and reiterated the Chinese government's firm support for Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security and stability.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack and mourn for the Pakistani personnel killed in the attack, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said China is against all forms of terrorism and firmly supports national developments and social stability in Pakistan.

"We firmly support Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security and stability", he added.

As per media reports, a terrorist group attacked the complex of Gwadar Port Authority Complex and the activity ended after all the terrorists were shot to death.

