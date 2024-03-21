Open Menu

China Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At GPA Complex

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China strongly condemns terrorist attack at GPA complex

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and reiterated the Chinese government's firm support for Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security and stability.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack and mourn for the Pakistani personnel killed in the attack, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said China is against all forms of terrorism and firmly supports national developments and social stability in Pakistan.

"We firmly support Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security and stability", he added.

As per media reports, a terrorist group attacked the complex of Gwadar Port Authority Complex and the activity ended after all the terrorists were shot to death.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist China Gwadar Jian Media All Government

Recent Stories

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

18 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

42 minutes ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

3 hours ago
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

15 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

15 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

15 hours ago

More Stories From World