China Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

China on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh, a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) : China on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh, a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

We strongly condemn the attack, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the attack which killed one and injured nine.

China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and supports the Iranian government and its people in fighting extremist and terrorist forces and safeguarding national peace and stability, he added.

