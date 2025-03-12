China Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) China on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan province and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.
"We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response a question regarding a terrorist attack on a train carrying over 450 passengers in Balochistan province.
She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and added, "We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians."
China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she added.
During the ongoing operation to rescue hostages, Pakistan's security forces have so far freed over 150 passengers including women and children.
APP/asg
