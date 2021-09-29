China Strongly Interested in Holding P5 UNSC Summit 'As Early As Possible - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) China is pushing for a prompt summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, US, France, Great Britain) to discuss a number of pressing global issues, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"It's our strong wish that this summit, can be held as early as possible, really because of the fact that that we have so many global challenges ahead of us. And we have many peace and security issues," Zhang told reporters on Tuesday.

Zhang noted that other fellow P5 members Russia and France have echoed China's call to convene the summit.