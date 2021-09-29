China Strongly Interested in Holding P5 UNSC Summit 'As Early As Possible' - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) China is pushing for a prompt summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, the United States, France, the UK) to discuss a number of pressing global issues, China's Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said.

"It's our strong wish that this summit can be held as early as possible, really because of the fact that we have so many global challenges ahead of us. And we have many peace and security issues," Zhang told reporters on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported.

He said other fellow P5 members Russia and France have echoed China's call to convene the summit.

"Actually, China, Russia and France all have a proposed to have a P5 Summit. And since then, we have had discussions on this issue, and exploring the possibilities. Discussions are still going on," Zhang said.