China strongly opposes U.S. Congressional committies' passing of Hong Kong-related act

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Thursday deplored and strongly opposed the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by U.S. Congressional committees on Wednesday, urging the United States to stop interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The Act confuses right and wrong in total disregard of facts, brazenly bolsters violent radicals in Hong Kong, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement released early Thursday morning.