Open Menu

China Strongly Urges India-Pakistan To Return To Track Of Political Settlement

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

China strongly urges India-Pakistan to return to track of political settlement

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) China on Saturday strongly urged both India and Pakistan to act in larger interest of peace and stability and return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means.

"China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said following the continued escalation between the two countries.

"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tension," the spokesperson added.

He said that this will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end, he added.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

11 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

11 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

11 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

11 hours ago
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

11 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

11 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

11 hours ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

11 hours ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

11 hours ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

12 hours ago

More Stories From World