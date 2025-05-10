China strongly urges India-Pakistan to return to track of political settlement

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) China on Saturday strongly urged both India and Pakistan to act in larger interest of peace and stability and return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means.

"China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said following the continued escalation between the two countries.

"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tension," the spokesperson added.

He said that this will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end, he added.

APP/asg