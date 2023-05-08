UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Completes Test Of Reusable Spacecraft - Aerospace Corporation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China Successfully Completes Test of Reusable Spacecraft - Aerospace Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) China has successfully completed a test of a reusable spacecraft after it returned to Earth on Monday morning, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

"The test was successful, showing China's breakthrough in the field of research of reusable spacecraft technologies," CASC said in a statement.

Late in 2022, the spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and spent 276 days in the orbit.

