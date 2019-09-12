UrduPoint.com
China Successfully Launches 3 New Satellites On Long March-4B Rocket - Aerospace Corp

Thu 12th September 2019

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) China has successfully put three new satellites into the planned orbits using its Long March-4B carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The launch took place from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center of the Shanxi province in north China at 11.26 a.m. local time (3:26 GMT). Shortly after, all three satellites have reached the planned orbits.

One of the satellites is CASC's ZY-1 02D, designed to research the natural resources of the Earth. It will be used to source observation data for asset management of natural resources, ecological monitoring, prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, as well as for the urban planning purposes. Its lifespan is five years.

The second satellite, BNU-1, belongs to the Beijing Normal University, and the third one to a private space technology company from Shanghai.

