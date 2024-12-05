China successfully launches new satellite group

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) China sent a new group of satellites into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

Launched at 12:41 p.m.

(Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, the satellite group, the third batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered the preset orbits successfully.

The launch marks the 550th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.