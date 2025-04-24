Open Menu

China Successfully Launches Shenzhou-20 Crewed Spaceship

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) China successfully launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie carry out the mission. They will conduct three new life science experiments involving zebrafish, planarians, and streptomyces, 59 experiments, and technical demonstrations in areas such as space life sciences, microgravity physical sciences, and new space technologies.

According to China Manned Space Engineering Office, the Long March 2F Y20 Launch Vehicle carrying Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft, ignited and launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 17.17 Beijing Time on April 24.

About 10 minutes later, the spacecraft separated successfully from the launch vehicle and entered the predetermined orbit. At present, the crew is in good condition, and the launch is a complete success.

After entering orbit, the spacecraft will carry out autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking with the space station assembly in accordance with the predetermined procedures, and Shenzhou-20 crew will shift with Shenzhou-19 crew in orbit.

During the work and life in the space station, Shenzhou-20 crew will carry out a number of experiments and applications on space life and human body research, microgravity physical science, and new space technologies.

The crew will also carry out several extravehicular activities to complete the installation of the space station's debris shielding device, the installation and recycling of equipment for the extravehicular payloads and platforms and so on.

This mission is the fifth manned mission of China Manned Space Program of space station application and development phase, and the 35th launch since the program approval. By now, there are 26 astronauts, 41 visits into space for China to carry out flight missions.

At present, the space station assembly has entered the docking orbit and is in good working condition, ready for rendezvous and docking with the Shenzhou-20 and entrance for the crew.

