China Successfully Test-Launched New CZ-8 Carrier Rocket - Aerospace Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) China successfully test-launched its next-generation CZ-8 (Long March 8) medium-lift carrier rocket on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

The rocket was launched at 12:37 local time (04:37 GMT) from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site, located in Hainan.

The carrier delivered five satellites to orbit.

"The first mission was a complete success," CASC said in a statement.

The CZ-8 runs on environment-friendly fuel. With its length estimated at 59.3 meters (3.25 feet) and its basic weight totaling 356 tonnes, it can deliver up to 4.5 tonnes of payload to a heliosynchronous orbit.