China Successfully Tests Intercept of Ground-Based Medium-Range Missile

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) China has successfully tested a technology to intercept a ground-based medium-range ballistic missile, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"On February 4, 2021, China tested the technology for intercepting a ground-based medium-range ballistic missile on its territory, during the test, the set goal was achieved," the statement says.

The test was of a defensive nature and was not directed against third countries, it stressed.