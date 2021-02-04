China Successfully Tests Intercept Of Ground-Based Medium-Range Missile
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:45 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) China has successfully tested a technology to intercept a ground-based medium-range ballistic missile, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
"On February 4, 2021, China tested the technology for intercepting a ground-based medium-range ballistic missile on its territory, during the test, the set goal was achieved," the statement says.
The test was of a defensive nature and was not directed against third countries, it stressed.