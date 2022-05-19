UrduPoint.com

China Suggests BRICS Initiate Expansion Process - China's Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:06 PM

China Suggests BRICS Initiate Expansion Process - China's Foreign Minister

China is proposing to initiate BRICS expansion process in a strive to demonstrate the grouping's openness and make it more influential on the world stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) China is proposing to initiate BRICS expansion process in a strive to demonstrate the grouping's openness and make it more influential on the world stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"The Chinese side proposes to start BRICS expansion process, consider the standards and procedures of the process and gradually form a consensus," Wang said during an online meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

The minister stressed that BRICS expansion would help demonstrate the openness and inclusiveness of the grouping, would make it more representative and boost its influence in the international arena, while also making a greater contribution to global peace and development.

BRICS, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2009 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Brazil South Africa

Recent Stories

Third launch attempt for Boeing's beleaguered Star ..

Third launch attempt for Boeing's beleaguered Starliner spacecraft

19 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Johnson Evades 2nd Fine for Breaching COV ..

UPDATE - Johnson Evades 2nd Fine for Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown as Police Say P ..

21 seconds ago
 Sub-Registrar Property Registration booked in FIR ..

Sub-Registrar Property Registration booked in FIR for manhandling a lawyer

24 seconds ago
 FM, US Congressman discuss bilateral ties

FM, US Congressman discuss bilateral ties

26 seconds ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causi ..

Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causing Global Food Insecurity

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.