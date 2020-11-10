China Suggests Hotline Within CSO to Prevent Infectious Diseases - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) China suggests setting up a hotline between national prevention centers within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to help fight infectious diseases, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

"It is important to boost cooperation on joint prevention and control [against coronavirus], support each other against the coronavirus, protect the security of regional and global healthcare," Xi said at the SCO summit.

"China suggests setting up a hotline between the national centers on prevention and fight against the diseases to exchange the information timely about transnational infections," Xi said.