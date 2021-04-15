UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Fukushima Water Release Controversy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:55 PM

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Fukushima Water Release Controversy

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Japaneses ambassador in Beijing on Thursday to express opposition to Japan's intention to release waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Japaneses ambassador in Beijing on Thursday to express opposition to Japan's intention to release waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"Japan's decision failed to take the global oceanic environment into consideration, neglected the international public health and safety of people living in neighboring countries. It is suspected to have violated international law and international regulations. It's not the actions from a modern civilized country. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and stern opposition against it," Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao said during the meeting with Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi.

Wu called on Japan to review its decision to release the water from the Fukushima plant and establish a committee to handle the disposal of the toxic water with international experts, including those from China.

The Japanese government announced earlier this week that the country planned to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. Japanese officials argued that the treated water from Fukushima met international safety standards and the plan adhered to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it supported Japan's plan for waste water disposal from the Fukushima plant.

Related Topics

World Water China Nuclear Beijing Fukushima Japan From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

14 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Turns Down Possibility to Quit Nord ..

27 seconds ago

EU Commission President Von der Leyen Receives Fir ..

29 seconds ago

Russia's Borrowing Abilities Unaffected by US Sanc ..

30 seconds ago

Italy Could Start Lifting Lockdown Measures in May ..

32 seconds ago

Defense in MH17 Case Urges Investigation Into Leak ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.