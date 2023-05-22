UrduPoint.com

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made At G7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned Japanese Ambassador to Beijing Hideo Tarumi to express protest over the "smearing" of China at the G7 summit in Hiroshima

On Saturday, G7 leaders issued a final communique at the summit in Hiroshima, which mentioned China, among other matters. In particular, they expressed concerns about Taiwan, the South China Sea, China's "non-market policies and practices" and the human rights situation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Sun Weidong had summoned Japan's ambassador Hideo Tarumi on Sunday, to express "solemn" protest over the communique issued by Japan and other G7 countries that "smears" and attacks Beijing, interferes in China's internal affairs and harms China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

While commenting on the concerns voiced by G7 member states, Sun noted that matters related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet were the country's "purely internal affairs" and stressed that "no external forces will be allowed to make irresponsible remarks and arbitrarily interfere," Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also reportedly defended Beijing's nuclear policy, saying that it had always adhered to a "no-first-use policy" and kept its nuclear weapons at the "minimum level" needed to defend itself in case of a threat.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also voiced strong protest over the statements related to Beijing made by G7 leaders at the summit in Japan. Beijing pointed to the mismatch between the G7's statements on peace and stability and its actions, which it said were damaging regional stability and suppressing the development of other countries.

