China Summons Japan's Ambassador To Protest Ex-Prime Minister Abe's Taiwan Remarks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:00 AM

China Summons Japan's Ambassador to Protest Ex-Prime Minister Abe's Taiwan Remarks

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying has summoned the Japanese ambassador to Beijing, Hideo Tarumi, to express a protest over statements of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the China-Taiwan issue.

Earlier this week, Abe warned that China's potential military action against Taiwan could result in huge damage for Beijing as neither Japan nor the United States would ignore such a move against the island nation.

"Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed extremely erroneous judgments on the Taiwan issue today, which rudely interfered in China's internal affairs, allowed an open provocation against the sovereignty of the People's Republic of China and boldly supported the forces advocating 'Taiwan independence,' which seriously violated the basic norms of international relations and the principles of the four political documents of China and Japan," Hua was quoted as saying in a statement of the country's foreign ministry.

Beijing strongly opposes such statements and calls on Tokyo to recall history of Japan, filled with terrible crimes against the Chinese people, and stop making irresponsible comments on the Taiwan issue which send false signals to supporters of the island's independence.

Taiwan has been ruled independently from China since 1949. China views the island as its province, while the island authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country.

