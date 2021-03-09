China Summons UK Ambassador Over Article on Chinese Social Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador Caroline Wilson on Tuesday over the article she published on Chinese social media last week.

An official from the European department under the Chinese foreign ministry raised a solemn representation to the British diplomat for publishing an "inappropriate article" on social media, the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese official accused Wilson's article of being filled with "teacher-like prejudice and ideological bias" and labeled it as "turning black into white and applying double standards."

"This kind of actions can't match the identity and responsibilities of a diplomat," the statement said.

The article in question was published by Wilson through the official account of the UK Embassy in China on Chinese social media WeChat.

In the article, Wilson argued that critical media coverage played a positive role as watchdog of government action and protected those without a voice. Wilson defended British media, including the BBC, which had faced harsh criticism from Chinese authorities in recent weeks over alleged false reporting on China.

After publishing the article in Chinese language, Wilson complained on Twitter that her story was not being allowed to be shared on WeChat.