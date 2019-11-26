UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Summons US Ambassador Over Hong Kong Rights Bill

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:15 PM

China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong rights bill

China has summoned the US ambassador to demand that the United States scrap legislation backing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, or "bear all the consequences", the foreign ministry said Tuesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :China has summoned the US ambassador to demand that the United States scrap legislation backing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, or "bear all the consequences", the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The Hong Kong bill awaiting President Donald Trump's signature supports human rights and democracy in the city, while threatening to revoke the territory's special economic status.

A separate measure bans the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment used by the security forces to suppress pro-democracy protests.

Vice foreign minister Zheng Zeguang summoned US ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to voice a "strong protest" over the bill, the ministry said in a statement.

The legislation "brazenly interferes in China's internal affairs" and "indulges and supports the violent criminal behaviour by 'anti-China disrupting Hong Kong' forces," the ministry said.

Trump has not indicated whether he will sign the legislation into law, saying last week that while he stood with Hong Kong, he also stood with his "friend", President Xi Jinping.

The foreign ministry urged the US to "immediately correct its mistakes, prevent the above-mentioned Hong Kong-related bill from becoming law, and stop any words and deeds that interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs." "Otherwise, the US side must bear all the consequences," it said.

A US embassy spokesman told AFP that Branstad told Zheng that the United States was watching the situation in Hong Kong "with grave concern".

"He conveyed that we condemn all forms of violence and intimidation," the spokesman said.

"The ambassador added that the United States believes that societies are best served when diverse political views can be represented in genuinely free and fair elections."

Related Topics

Protest China Democracy Trump Sale Hong Kong United States Criminals Gas All From Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Polling on one KP Senate seat continues peacefully ..

41 seconds ago

Sino-Dutch detector on lunar relay satellite start ..

42 seconds ago

Police Detain 28 People Amid Protests in Front of ..

44 seconds ago

Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, fo ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee Monitors WADA's Work, ..

11 minutes ago

Russia plans to build lunar base after 2025

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.